UAE: LuLu chief receives long-term residence visa in Oman

The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
M.A. Yusuffali, chairman of the LuLu Group and vice-chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, on Wednesday received the Oman government’s long-term residency card.
As many as 22 leading expatriate investors from different countries, including Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, chairman and managing director of UAE-based VPS Healthcare, got the card at a function held in Muscat.
Yusuffali got the investor residency card from Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Oman’s Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotions.
Khalid bin Saeed Al Shuaibi, Adviser to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Oman, said: “Oman is offering long-term residency to leading investors, who are making moves to create more jobs in Oman, and strengthen the national economy and enhance the investment quality.”
Yusuffali welcomed the introduction of the investor residency programme.
“I thank His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the ruler of Oman, and the Government of Oman,” he said.
“This long-term residency scheme, which is in line with Oman Vision 2040, will help boost the economy and create more employment opportunities. Such a visionary step will attract more foreign investors to Oman.”
The UAE-based Indian businessman has been honoured with the UAE’s Golden Visa and Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency.
LuLu Group has 215 hypermarkets in the GCC countries, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia with 27 in Oman.
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE8 hours ago
New enhancements include a coffee shop overlooking the lake, an iconic structure and modified walkways.
UAE8 hours ago
Judges grant her custody of the children
UAE9 hours ago
Dubai Collection's first physical exhibition to present a selection of modern and contemporary art from across the region.
UAE17 hours ago
Three flights will transport 283,805 kilograms of medicine, medical supplies, and health kits to Sudan
UAE17 hours ago
Looking at the incredible journey of the airline from a modest beginning to becoming the world’s largest international passenger carrier.
UAE17 hours ago
Local talent will be seen in action in the $3 million MBZIRC Maritime Grand Challenge.
UAE20 hours ago
Initiative was designed to integrate work of key government and private sector entities to prepare and implement sustainability plan.
UAE20 hours ago