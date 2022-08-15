UAE: Lulu announces 3-day promotion on 10,000 products for Indian Independence Day

Discounts will be across the retail chain's 235 hypermarkets in GCC region

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 9:48 PM

Celebrating India’s Independence Day, UAE-based retail giant Lulu Group International has launched a three-day promotion on more than 10,000 Indian products across its 235 hypermarkets in the GCC region.

Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, inaugurated the ‘India Utsav’ at Al Wahda Mall in Abu Dhabi.

“We are celebrating a big ‘utsav’, 75 years of India’s independence. I am glad that on this historic day, Lulu Group’s ‘India Utsav’ is being celebrated. The festivity here is in sync with that across the country. Splashes of colour, cultural performances, celebration of our achievements and so many other things.”

Separately, Indian ambassador to other GCC countries inaugurated the festival at respective Lulu hypermarkets.

Yusuffali M.A., chairman and managing director of Lulu Group International, said the celebrations are part of the Indian Government’s initiative ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

“We are promoting the products of India, including the taste and culture among the nationals and the huge expatriate population residing in this region. I sincerely believe this is my duty and responsibility,” Yusuffali said.

Lulu Group is one of the largest importers from India with products including fruits, vegetables, spices, meat, food, non-food products, all of which will be part of the three-day festival.

“India is an emerging economic superpower and the visionary foreign policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to stronger India-GCC ties and the UAE is emerging as one of India’s staunch business partners. I strongly believe that the LuLu Group can be a key player in this vision of the future for India,” Yusuffali underlined.

Sudhir said that Yusuffali is a successful example of an Indian national who “is writing not only his own destiny but others as well” by creating jobs, supporting livelihoods and boosting economic activities.

“I thank the Lulu Group for always promoting India and Indian products through their hypermarkets. No doubt initiatives such as this will go a long way further promoting the trade ties between India and UAE,” the ambassador pointed out.

As part of ‘India Utsav’, Lulu Hypermarkets are running special promotions on more than 10,000 Indian products, including food and non-food products.

“Apart from product promotion, India Utsav will also showcase the rich cultural diversity of India through many shows, competitions and celebrity visits during the campaign period,” V. Nandakumar, director of marketing and communications, Lulu Group, added.