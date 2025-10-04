  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE: Seven lucky participants take home Dh100,000; winning IDs revealed

To win the grand prize, participants must match all six numbers in the Days set in any order, along with an exact match in the Months set.

Published: Sat 4 Oct 2025, 8:51 PM

With all eyes on the Dh100 million grand prize, yet another edition of the UAE Lottery has returned today.

While none of the participants were lucky enough to bag the massive amount, seven participants took home Dh100,000 each. In the days set today, the numbers were 25, 9, 27, 29, 24, 20.

In the Months set, the number is 2.

To win the grand prize, participants must match all six numbers in the Days set in any order, along with an exact match in the Months set.

While the days section numbers can be matched in any order, the months section number must be an exact match to win the Dh100-million jackpot.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Lucky Chance IDs are as follows:

  • AC0140856

  • AT1800108

  • BA2546179

  • DH8437322

  • DR9458255

  • CH5868857

  • BS4353393

The live show began with a short video showing the winners from the last edition, in which winners shared their plans for their winnings.

Beyond just picking numbers, the UAE Lottery offers a variety of exciting games designed for those chasing life-changing prizes. On September 19, The UAE Lottery unveiled Pick 4, a new daily draw which gives residents a chance to win up to Dh25,000, with tickets priced at Dh5. As the name suggests, players must pick four numbers, and the draw offers two play types — Exact and Any.

Held every evening at 9.30pm, ticket sales close two minutes before the draw (at 9.28pm). Sales for the next draw open immediately after the current draw ends.

Two new games were also introduced in July, offering jackpots of up to Dh500,000, with entry prices starting as low as Dh2 and going up to Dh50.

Since its launch in November 2024, the country's first and only regulated lottery soon became the talk of the town for its whopping Dh100-million grand prize.