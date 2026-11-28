The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day Draw on Saturday, November 28, with a total of 4,080 participants winning cash prizes across different categories.

The winning numbers for Draw Number 261128, held at 9.30pm, were 7, 8, 9, 14, 19 and 22 in the Days section, while the winning number in the Months section was 2.

According to the results published on The UAE Lottery's official website, 35 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while another 4,042 players secured Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Three participants also won Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance draw. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

BF2985318

CI5839978

DJ8603973

The total prize money across all winning categories in Saturday's draw amounted to Dh589,200, including Dh150,000 awarded to the three Lucky Chance winners.

The UAE Lottery conducts its Lucky Day Draws every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, with a grand prize of Dh30 million, a second prize of Dh5 million and a third prize of Dh100,000.