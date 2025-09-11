UAE Lottery: 7 players narrowly miss Dh100-million jackpot as fourth millionaire announced

Seven participants of UAE Lottery narrowly came close to bringing home the whopping Dh100 million grand prize, but all of them missed it by just one number, game organisers said on Thursday. They instead won Dh100,000 each.

The recent 20th draw, however, saw the fourth winner of Dh1 million, alongside 13 winners of Dh100,000 each.

Among the winners were participants from Iraq, Egypt, the Philippines, India, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, and Iran.

The winning numbers for the Dh100 million jackpot were: 11, 20, 17, 5, 24, and 14 in the Days set, and 2 in the Months set. To win the grand prize, participants must match all six numbers in the Days set in any order, along with an exact match in the Months set.

The UAE Lottery was launched in November 2024 as the country's first and only regulated lottery with a Dh100-million grand prize.