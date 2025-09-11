  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Sep 11, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 19, 1447 | Fajr 04:45 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.3°C

UAE Lottery: 7 players narrowly miss Dh100-million jackpot as fourth millionaire announced

Among the winners are participants from Iraq, Egypt, the Philippines, India, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, and Iran

Published: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 2:24 PM

Updated: Thu 11 Sept 2025, 2:31 PM

Top Stories

UAE-based association asks for clarity on India's gold carrying rules

UAE-based association asks for clarity on India's gold carrying rules

Watch: Qatar PM calls Netanyahu 'narcissist' after Doha strikes in CNN interview

Watch: Qatar PM calls Netanyahu 'narcissist' after Doha strikes in CNN interview

Asia Cup in UAE: Low India-Pakistan ticket sales? Cricket board dismisses media reports

Asia Cup in UAE: Low India-Pakistan ticket sales? Cricket board dismisses media reports

Seven participants of UAE Lottery narrowly came close to bringing home the whopping Dh100 million grand prize, but all of them missed it by just one number, game organisers said on Thursday. They instead won Dh100,000 each.

The recent 20th draw, however, saw the fourth winner of Dh1 million, alongside 13 winners of Dh100,000 each.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'I will be the most scrutinised president in AMMA’s history'

thumb-image

Kony crimes still felt in Uganda, 20 years on, ICC hears

thumb-image

Mark your calendar: Ultimate Golf Challenge returns for epic Season 3 in March 2026

thumb-image

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Drew Barrymore credit this director for 'changing their lives'

thumb-image

Unemployment, corruption, social media ban: The factors behind violent unrest in Nepal

 

Among the winners were participants from Iraq, Egypt, the Philippines, India, Lebanon, the United Kingdom, and Iran.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The winning numbers for the Dh100 million jackpot were: 11, 20, 17, 5, 24, and 14 in the Days set, and 2 in the Months set. To win the grand prize, participants must match all six numbers in the Days set in any order, along with an exact match in the Months set.

The UAE Lottery was launched in November 2024 as the country's first and only regulated lottery with a Dh100-million grand prize.