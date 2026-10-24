3 UAE Lottery winners take home Dh50,000 each; weekly Lucky Day Draw results announced

UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw, with 4,483 participants winning cash prizes in Saturday night's draw, including three Lucky Chance players who secured Dh50,000 each.

The winning numbers for Draw Nunber 261024, held on October 24, were 4, 5, 6, 13, 18 and 30, while the Lucky Month Number was 2.

According to the results published by The UAE Lottery, 27 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while another 4,453 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

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Three participants also became Dh50,000 richer through the Lucky Chance draw, which guarantees three winners in every draw.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were BJ3492196, AM1111576 and DU9763556, with each eligible entry receiving Dh50,000.

Together, the three Lucky Chance winners received Dh150,000, taking the total prize money awarded across all categories in Saturday's draw to Dh622,300.

Earlier this month, a participant won Dh5 million in the October 3 Lucky Day Draw after matching all six main winning numbers.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while matching five main numbers and the Lucky Number qualifies a participant for Dh100,000.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.