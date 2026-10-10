UAE Lottery announces weekly Lucky Day Draw results; one player wins Dh100,000

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw on Saturday with one player taking home Dh100,000.

The winning numbers for Draw Nunber 261010 were 4, 20, 23, 27, 28 and 29, while the Lucky Month Number was 6.

According to the results published by The UAE Lottery, one participant won Dh100,000 in the third prize category after matching five of the six main numbers along with the Lucky Number.

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Another 45 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 5,801 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

Three participants also became Dh50,000 richer each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were CO6538324, CT7087510 and BG3152329.

The latest draw comes a week after a participant won Dh5 million in the October 3 Lucky Day Draw by matching all six main winning numbers.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.