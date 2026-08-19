UAE Lottery announces weekly Lucky Day Draw results; 3 win Dh150,000

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw, with 4,246 participants winning prizes on Wednesday.

The winning numbers for Draw No. 260819, held on August 19, were 3, 10, 11, 15, 19 and 31, while the Lucky Number was 12.

According to the results, 49 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 4,194 players received Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

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Three participants also became Dh50,000 richer each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were AT1821319, DJ8655425 and BJ3462064.

Together, the three Lucky Chance winners received Dh150,000.

In total, 4,246 participants won prizes across the different categories in Wednesday's draw.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while participants matching five numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000.