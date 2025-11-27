UAE Lottery to launch new games and prize structures as second year begins

The UAE Lottery to come up with more game and new prize structures as it enters its second year of operations, its operator (The Game LLC) announced on Thursday.

It’s now been a year since the inaugural UAE Lottery draw, and more than Dh147 million have been given away to over 100,000 players, including Anilkumar Bolla, who won last month the biggest jackpot in the region, amounting to Dh100 million.

“Our first year proved just how exciting and rewarding The UAE Lottery can be, with unforgettable wins and incredible stories from players across the UAE, said Scott Burton, commercial gaming director at The UAE Lottery.

Starting with just one draw, the UAE Lottery expanded its portfolio over the past year to 20 gaming experiences. This now includes the flagship Lucky Day Draw, daily games such as Pick 3, Pick 4, and Color Prediction, as well as a wide selection of scratch cards and e-instant games.

Highlighting this growth, the game operator noted that “scratch cards alone have already awarded five top prizes of Dh1 million.”

“Players can look forward to new game launches, enhanced digital features, and refreshed prize structures... These developments will build on the platform’s commitment to fairness, safety, and innovation,” added Game LLC.

Last chance for Dh100-million win

Meanwhile, the lottery operator announced that this Saturday’s (November 29) draw will be the last time players can win the whopping Dh100 million before major changes and new prize tiers take effect.

Lucky Day is a bi-weekly live draw held every other Saturday. The entry ticket costs Dh50, and players must select seven numbers to win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million; hitting the jackpot is 1 in 8.8 million.

Only UAE residents aged 18 and above are permitted to participate in the draw.