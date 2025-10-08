  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE Lottery operator teams up with anti-financial crime tech to spot high-risk players

The system performs advanced name checks for customers, politically exposed persons (PEPs), sanctions, and adverse media at onboarding

Published: Wed 8 Oct 2025, 12:32 PM

London-based financial crime compliance technology provider Napier AI has partnered with The Game LLC — the licensed operator of the UAE Lottery — to enhance both digital community engagement and regulatory compliance across the UAE.

The Game LLC engaged Napier AI following a "strategic review" of its anti-financial crime systems. Napier AI, which provides anti-money laundering and financial crime compliance software to banks, payments firms, and wealth and asset management companies, implemented its Client Screening solution.

The system performs advanced name checks for customers, politically exposed persons (PEPs), sanctions, and adverse media at onboarding, helping to identify high-risk individuals and entities.

The technology was integrated in under 11 weeks. Early results show a reduction in false positives, allowing The Game LLC’s compliance team to focus on higher-priority alerts.

Greg Watson, CEO of Napier AI, said: "Delivering measurable improvements, notably those in the reduction of false positives, demonstrates the power of AI-driven solutions to meet evolving regulatory requirements while enabling innovation at scale."