UAE Lottery: Spending limit, account suspension among control tools to curb addiction

Residents signing up for the UAE Lottery receive a “detailed email” highlighting the importance of responsible gaming. A representative of The Game LLC, which operates the UAE Lottery, told Khaleej Times that the email includes “essential guidance” to protect players from problematic gaming behaviours.

According to the UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), problematic gaming is marked by “reckless, impulsive, or compulsive engagement with gaming, indicating lack of control and responsibility.”

The UAE Lottery operator said it prioritises responsible gaming across all promotions by implementing age verification, self-exclusion programmes, and encouraging spending limits. “It provides players with resources, online tools, and well-being support initiatives to help them manage their gaming behaviours and make informed choices,” the representative said.

The company has also partnered with Takalam, an online platform offering mental health support. If participants feel that gaming may be affecting their well-being, Takalam will offer support.

The UAE’s first lottery operation was officially launched last week featuring a jackpot of Dh100 million. This came after a “thorough evaluation process” to ensure the UAE Lottery’s operations align with the GCGRA’s “rigorous regulatory standards”, which include promoting responsible gaming.

The GCGRA said it enforces “responsible practices across every aspect of the gaming experience”, from game design to marketing strategies and the provision of player support services. The authority stressed that gaming should be a form of entertainment and leisure activity, and not a means to generate income or make money.

“Problematic gaming can happen to anyone from any walk of life, turning a fun source of entertainment into an unhealthy activity, that may lead to personal, financial, and social repercussions,” the GCGRA states on its website.

Player controls

The GCGRA requires operators to offer player empowerment tools. The Game offers three such tools:

Deposit limits: These can be daily, weekly, or monthly limits. Once the limit is reached, no additional deposits can be made until the limit period ends.

Time-out: Participants can opt for a break of between 72 hours and six weeks. During this time, they will not be able to access their account or receive any marketing materials.

Self-exclusion: This is a longer break, with players getting the option to suspend their account for six months to five years. They can also choose to make the exclusion permanent. “During this period, you will be able to log in to check your play history and withdraw funds, but you will not be able to deposit or play any games,” the operator of The UAE Lottery said.

How to spot problematic gaming

Those addicted to gaming will have difficulty stopping despite a desire to quit, according to the GCGRA. They will also bet far beyond their financial capabilities, “gradually increasing the amount of money and stakes”.