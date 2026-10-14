‘I couldn’t believe it': Sharjah resident wins Dh5 million in UAE Lottery

A 59-year-old Sharjah resident has been revealed as the winner of UAE Lottery’s Dh5 million second prize, after he matched all six numbers in the Lucky Day draw on October 3.

Kishore, an Indian national, said he first saw his name in the news but did not believe he was the winner. He checked his lottery account and realised the result was real.

“I saw my name in the news, but I couldn’t believe it was me. Then I checked my account and realised it was true!” he said.

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Kishore bought his ticket for Dh50 through the official UAE Lottery platform. He used the Easy Pick option, which generates the numbers for the player.

The draw took place on Saturday night, October 3. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 12, 14, 17 and 18, with 10 as the Lucky Number. Kishore matched the six numbers in the Days section to claim the second prize.

The Dh30 million grand prize is awarded to a player who matches all six Days numbers and the Lucky Month Number. The lottery’s Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm.

Kishore’s win was the latest second-prize win since the Lucky Day game’s countrywide rollout, The UAE Lottery said.