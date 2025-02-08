UAE Lottery: Seven residents win 'guaranteed prizes' of Dh100,000

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Seven lucky residents have won Dh100,000 each in this fortnight’s UAE Lottery after being selected under the ‘guaranteed prizes’ category.

The jackpot winning numbers for Saturdays draw were 13, 17, 3, 31, 18, 6, while the month's number was 11. To win the Dh100-million jackpot, participants must match all six 'Days' numbers in any order, but the 'Month' number must be an exact match.

As per the draw system, seven Lucky Chance IDs were selected for the guaranteed Dh100,000 prize. The winning IDs are:

CV7272957

CA5115410

AU1936997

DU9798388

DC7918424

BK3503010

BX4868015

Participants are encouraged to check their tickets and try their luck in the upcoming draws.

The UAE launched its first and only regulated lottery in December last year, offering a Dh100-million jackpot. Depending on how many numbers are matched, players can win prizes ranging from Dh100 to Dh100 million.