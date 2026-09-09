UAE Lottery announces results of Lucky Day draw, check out winning numbers

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its Wednesday night Lucky Day draw, with three participants becoming Dh50,000 richer each by winning the guaranteed third prize.

Draw number 260909 was held at 9.30pm on September 9. The winning Lucky Chance IDs for Dh50,000 were AD0249142, AM1132646 and DK8707541.

For the Dh30 million jackpot, players have to pick 6 numbers from the Days section and one number from the Month section. Wednesday's numbers in the Days section were 23, 7, 11, 21, 16 and 9. The lucky month number for the draw was 12.

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The fourth prize of Dh1,000 was won by 66 players on Wednesday, while 4,042 participants won Dh100 each.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while participants matching five numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000.