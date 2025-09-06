UAE Lottery: 7 residents bag Dh100,000 each; winning numbers revealed

Every fortnight, anticipation builds as UAE residents tune in to the live UAE Lottery draw, eager to see if luck is on their side. But this time, viewers were in for a surprise — the live stream, scheduled to begin promptly at 8.30pm, faced unexpected delays, leaving many waiting anxiously for the broadcast to start.

The delay stretched on for nearly an hour, sparking confusion and speculation among hopeful participants. But once the stream finally went live, the excitement returned as the winning numbers were revealed: 11, 20, 17, 5, 24, and 14 in the Days set, and 2 in the Months set.

To win the grand prize, participants must match all six numbers in the Days set in any order, along with an exact match in the Months set.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In this 20th draw of the UAE Lottery, seven lucky winners each walked away with Dh100,000, thanks to their Lucky Chance IDs, which are 'guaranteed' to win in every draw.

The IDs are as follows:

DO9180852

CU7118768

CB5287039

CM6315976

BH3293595

DT9626374

BZ5056906

Beyond just picking numbers, the UAE Lottery offers a variety of exciting games designed for those chasing life-changing prizes. Two new games were introduced in July, offering jackpots of up to Dh500,000, with entry prices starting as low as Dh2 and going up to Dh50.

Since its launch in November 2024, the country's first and only regulated lottery soon became the talk of the town for its whopping Dh100-million grand prize.

Over the past 10 months, the UAE Lottery has attracted over 600,000 registered users, further boosted by the availability of tickets at select Adnoc petrol stations across Dubai.