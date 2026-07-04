UAE Lottery announces Saturday night draw results, one player wins Dh100,000

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Saturday night Lucky Day draw, with thousands of participants winning prizes across multiple categories.

Draw No. 260704, held at 9.30pm on Saturday, July 4, saw one player win Dh100,000 after matching five winning numbers and the Lucky Month number.

A total of 63 participants won Dh1,000 each after matching either five numbers or four numbers along with the Lucky Month number.

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As many as 5,842 players won Dh100 prizes across various matching combinations, taking the total number of winners in the draw to 5,909.

The winning numbers for Saturday's draw were 2, 14, 18, 20, 22 and 28, while the Lucky Month number was 4.

Three participants also won Dh50,000 each in the Lucky Chance draw. The winning IDs were BW4799709, DJ8622447, and AP1426983.

In this week's Wednesday draw, one participant claimed the UAE Lottery's Dh30 million Grand Prize, becoming the third jackpot winner in the lottery's history and the second since the new bi-weekly format was announced with a revised jackpot amount.

The UAE Lottery conducts its Lucky Day draws every Wednesday and Saturday, with participants competing for the Dh30 million Grand Prize.