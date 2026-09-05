UAE Lottery announces Saturday draw results, 2 win Dh100,000 each

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Saturday night Lucky Day draw, with two participants winning Dh100,000 each and thousands of others taking home cash prizes.

Draw Number 260905 was held at 9.30pm on September 5. The winning numbers were 4, 7, 20, 21, 22 and 25, while the Lucky Month number was 1.

Two participants matched five of the six winning numbers along with the Lucky Month number to win Dh100,000 each.

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Another 39 participants won Dh1,000 each, while 3,952 players took home Dh100 each across different matching combinations.

The Dh30 million Grand Prize, which requires participants to match all six numbers and the Lucky Month number, was not won. There was also no winner of the Dh5 million second prize for matching all six main numbers.

Three participants also became Dh50,000 richer each through the Lucky Chance draw. The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AY2359201, AF0415233 and AM1115527.

In total, 3,996 participants won prizes in Saturday's draw.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while participants matching five numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000.