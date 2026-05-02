UAE Lottery: Saturday draw's winning numbers revealed; 3 players bag Dh50,000 each
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes
- PUBLISHED: Sat 2 May 2026, 9:48 PM UPDATED: Sat 2 May 2026, 10:26 PM
The UAE Lottery announced the results of Lucky Day draw number 260502, as players continued to take part in the game’s twice-weekly schedule.
The winning combination for the draw was:
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Days: 10, 28, 16, 12, 31 and 4
Lucky Month: 8
Lucky Chance winners
Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
The winning IDs were:
DK8788626
AN1219589
AV2005445
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.
A Dubai-based South African expat won Dh5 million in Wednesday's Lucky Day draw. The win marked the second Dh5 million prize awarded in just two months.