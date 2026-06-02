UAE Lottery reveals first Dh30-million winner, Abu Dhabi resident takes jackpot

The UAE Lottery has revealed the first winner of its Dh30-million Grand Prize, with an Abu Dhabi-based Nepalese resident claiming the jackpot since the launch of the Lucky Day Draw.

Tayab Khan secured the life-changing prize after matching all six winning numbers and the Lucky Number during the draw held on May 27.

Speaking about the moment he discovered he had won, Khan said he was not even watching the draw and only learned of the result later through an email notification. “I am feeling absolutely amazing, like I am in the sky,” he said.

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“I selected the numbers randomly and wasn’t even watching the draw. When I found out through my email later, it was a fantastic feeling.”

Earlier this year, the draw on April 29 produced the second-ever Dh5 million winner, while the latest result has now delivered the second Grand Prize winner.

A spokesperson for The UAE Lottery described the win as an important moment for the Lucky Day Draw. “This represents an important milestone for the Lucky Day draw, as it delivers its second Grand Prize winner since the Dh100-million jackpot, following two Dh5-million winners,” the spokesperson said.

Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30-million grand prize, the Dh5-million second prize, and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.