UAE Lottery announces results of 35th Lucky Day draw, check out winning numbers

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 8:53 PM UPDATED: Sat 31 Jan 2026, 9:01 PM
The UAE Lottery on Saturday announced the results of its 35th Lucky Day draw, held under the weekly Saturday format.

The winning numbers for Lucky Day draw number 260131 were:

Days: 29, 1, 5, 4, 27 and 21

Lucky Month: 6

Lucky Chance winners

The draw also included the Lucky Chance segment, where three players won Dh100,000 each.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

  • CL6240256

  • BJ3425366

  • BP4060019

Lucky Day draws are held every Saturday, following changes announced by the UAE Lottery during its first anniversary. The updated format features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and weekly Lucky Chance prizes.