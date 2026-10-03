UAE Lottery: One player wins Dh5 million in Saturday’s Lucky Day Draw

The winner matched all six main numbers in Draw No. 261003 to claim the Second Prize. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 12, 14, 17 and 18, while the Lucky Number was 10.

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 3 Oct 2026, 9:55 PM
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One player wins Dh5 million in Saturday’s Lucky Day Draw

One participant has won Dh5 million in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw held on Saturday, October 3.

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The winner matched all six main numbers in Draw No. 261003 to claim the Second Prize. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 12, 14, 17 and 18, while the Lucky Number was 10.


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