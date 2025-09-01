UAE Lottery: Over 600,000 play since 2024 launch; nearly 250,000 win prizes

Over the past 10 months, the UAE Lottery has already recorded a strong performance, with the game registering over 600,000 registered users online. This comes as the company launched the sale of its tickets at Adnoc petrol stations in three locations in Dubai.

A top official said that they had made thousands of UAE residents richer with the game. “We’ve celebrated three Dh1 million winners, 168 winners of Dh100,000 with Lucky Day, Lucky Chance, and Scratch Cards, and over 247,119 winners in total,” said Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game, which runs the UAE Lottery.

He added that the retail operations build on this momentum and make the tickets more “accessible” to the public by putting it in convenient locations. “Stopping by a petrol station is already part of people’s daily routines, whether on the way to work or just moving around the city,” he said. “By introducing the UAE Lottery at three key ADNOC stations in Dubai, we will have a presence at high-traffic locations, offering players a simple and seamless way to engage with the lottery."

How locations were chosen

According to Bishop, the locations of the petrol stations were picked based on different factors. “Business Bay was a natural choice given its proximity to Downtown Dubai and DIFC, where there is a large concentration of offices and corporate jobs,” he said.

“Al Quoz allows us to serve players working in and around the busy industrial zones, while Jebel Ali offers a strategic position at the crossroads between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, making it a convenient stop for commuters. Together, these three locations provide a strong and diverse foundation to continue growing presence and gain valuable insights.”

Last month, the UAE Lottery launched four new scratch cards which gave residents the chance to win up to Dh 1million with tickets ranging from Dh5 to Dh50. This is in addition to a few other quick-win games the company introduced to keep engaging with UAE residents.

He added that even though new locations and new games have been introduced, their target demographic remains the same. “The demographic does not change, as the game is designed for players above the age of 18 living in the UAE,” he said. “The addition of petrol stations broadens accessibility and appeal to those who may prefer a more physical, in-person engagement, creating another convenient way to participate alongside the digital platform.”

Responsible gaming

He added that preventing underage participation is a core part of the company’s Responsible Gaming framework. “We have implemented strict controls and protocols at the Adnoc stations and employed a highly trained team to be available on site,” he said. “We’ve also ensured that signage is available at the stations, strictly enforcing that participation in the UAE Lottery Retail Express is only permitted for players aged 18 and above.”

Monitoring player behavior has been a key focus for the company since their launch. In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, a top official had said that player behaviour and conversations were closely monitored.

According to him, the focus on player protection is central to everything they do. “Our long-term vision is to set regional responsible gaming benchmarks by continuously enhancing tools and support systems, while prioritising player welfare and education in a way that aligns with the UAE’s cultural values,” he said. “These efforts are further reinforced by the GCGRA’s continuous oversight of our operations, from approval of operating controls to regular audits and comprehensive supervision.”

Expansion of retail operations

According to Bishop, this is the first step in their “phased approach” to expand retail operations and the lottery has plans to include larger dedicated formats.

“We have very ambitious plans in place to enhance and diversify our channels, to make tickets more widely accessible across everyday touchpoints,” he said. “There has always been a strong demand from players for convenient access to lottery tickets. We keep our hand on the pulse, and we continuously look for ways to evolve and enhance our offering.”

He said that by adding new games, the company makes participation “easier, engaging, and a lot more seamless” and that more updates on additional retail formats will be revealed in due course.