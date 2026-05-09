UAE Lottery: Over 3,700 winners in latest Saturday Lucky Day draw

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to compete for prizes under the revised format

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 9 May 2026, 10:13 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

More than 3,700 players won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, including three players who took home Dh100,000 each.

For draw number 260509, the winning combination was the following:

Recommended For You

US military strikes Iranian oil tanker, port city: Report

US military strikes Iranian oil tanker, port city: Report

UAE responds to Iranian attacks; sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

UAE responds to Iranian attacks; sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

UAE engages 2 missiles, 3 drones from Iran; 3 injured

UAE engages 2 missiles, 3 drones from Iran; 3 injured

UAE responds to attacks from Iran; Trump says ceasefire still in place

UAE responds to attacks from Iran; Trump says ceasefire still in place

UAE responds to attacks, sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

UAE responds to attacks, sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Days: 7, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 29

Lucky Month: 2

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

A total of three players won Dh100,000 each after matching five Day numbers and the Lucky Month number.

Several other participants also won prizes:

49 players won Dh1,000 each.

3,681 players won Dh100 each.

Lucky Chance winners

Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

AF0409095

DV9874564

AQ1576743

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to compete for prizes under the revised format.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE responds to Iranian attacks; sounds heard in Fujairah from aerial interceptions

2

US military strikes Iranian oil tanker, port city: Report

3

Bahrain authorities bust group linked to Iran's IRGC, arrest 41 people

4

Three injured as UAE engages 2 ballistic missiles, 3 drones from Iran on May 8

5

Dubai's shared housing law: Applications to open soon