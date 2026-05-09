UAE Lottery: Over 3,700 winners in latest Saturday Lucky Day draw

More than 3,700 players won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, including three players who took home Dh100,000 each.

For draw number 260509, the winning combination was the following:

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Days: 7, 10, 11, 12, 18 and 29

Lucky Month: 2

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

A total of three players won Dh100,000 each after matching five Day numbers and the Lucky Month number.

Several other participants also won prizes:

49 players won Dh1,000 each.

3,681 players won Dh100 each.

Lucky Chance winners

Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:

AF0409095

DV9874564

AQ1576743

Lucky Day draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to compete for prizes under the revised format.