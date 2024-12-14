UAE Lottery: Over 29,000 people win prizes in first draw as winning numbers announced

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Over 29,000 people won prizes in the first UAE Lottery draw on Saturday evening. According to the company’s website on Saturday night at 10.30pm, there were no winners for the first prize of Dh100 million and the second prize of Dh1 million.

Four people won the Dh100,000 prize by matching more than five of the numbers and 211 people won the Dh1,000. A total of 28,858 people won the fifth prize of Dh100.

Thousands of people tuned in live to watch the draw on YouTube on Saturday evening at 8.30pm. The winning combination was 26, 19, 9, 11, 18, 17, 7. The live stream began on time with hosts Diala Makki and Chadi Khalaf explaining the draw and its rules in both English and Arabic. Once the draw began, the gravity pick machine selected six number from the ‘Days’ section and one from the ‘Month’ section to give the winning combination.

After this, the system picked the seven Lucky Chance IDs, which gives ‘guaranteed’ prizes of Dh100,000 each. The winning IDs were:

CP6638485, CQ6766870, DU9775445, DJ8619319, DC7978145, CO6505342, CS6983220

The comments section of the livestream was rife with various quips and observations that ranged from comedy to heartbreak. “Best of luck to everyone,” one commentator noted while another promised to try again the next time. One commented that he had won Dh100.

Ways to win

The fifth prize of Dh100 can be won by those who have one number matching with the ‘Months’ section and between zero and three numbers matching with the ‘Days’ section.

After years of having several privately-helmed lotteries and draws, UAE launched its first and only regulated lottery with a Dh100-million jackpot last month. Depending on how many numbers are matched, buyers can win between Dh100 and Dh100 million.

Dubai resident Anila Saigal was out shopping when the live began. “I wasn’t able to watch the draw live but a friend sent me the winning numbers,” she said. “However, we didn’t win anything. It was disappointing but it gives us hope too because the draw will be every two weeks.”

Anila who has previously bought other lottery tickets said that she will continue to buy them. “If I win, in one single shot, my life will change,” she said. “It will give me financial security and I will be able to plan for my retirement, my daughter’s education and then invest the rest. It is a glimmer of hope.”