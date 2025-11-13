'Another major win any time': UAE Lottery says every ticket has a shot after Dh100-million win

Even after the UAE’s biggest-ever lottery payout, the next multimillionaire might not be far behind. As UAE Lottery’s Commercial Gaming Director Scott Burton put it: “While winning the Dh100 million Grand Prize is certainly extraordinary, every draw is based on chance … We could see another major win at any time.”

Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Abu Dhabi resident, became Dh100 million richer last month as he beat odds of 1 in 8.8 million to match all seven numbers in the exact winning combination.

However, the odds don’t change even after someone hits the jackpot, Burton told Khaleej Times.

“The odds or structure of future draws are not affected by previous wins. Each draw is completely independent, meaning every ticket stands the chance of winning, regardless of when or how often someone plays.”

He explained that the 1-in-8.8-million probability is based on the total possible combinations of numbers in the draw format. “For context, the odds of winning the jackpot in the UK Lotto is about 1 in 45 million. So comparatively, we believe that The UAE Lottery offers players significantly better chances of winning the Grand Prize, while still maintaining the excitement and integrity of a world-class draw.”

Anilkumar had bought 12 tickets — and one quietly changed the course of his life.

Participation surges

The record-breaking payout has triggered a wave of enthusiasm across the country.

“The Dh100-million Grand Prize has generated unprecedented excitement across all player segments, translating into a clear surge in participation across the platform,” Burton said.

There has been a “solid increase in new registrations,” driven by trust and strong word-of-mouth — and even former users are returning. “This win didn’t just attract new players, but it also reengaged many existing users,” he added.

Momentum isn’t just emotional — it’s producing more winners. “In fact, during our most recent draw last Saturday, we celebrated another major winner of Dh1 million.”

Burton confirmed that the Dh100-million payout is “officially the largest lottery prize ever awarded in the history of the UAE.”

“The Dh100 million Grand Prize marks a milestone moment for The UAE Lottery, the country’s first and only regulated national lottery.”

It reflects “how far The UAE Lottery has come in just under a year since launching.”

Who is the UAE’s newest multimillionaire?

Despite becoming Dh100 million richer overnight, the soft-spoken IT professional has chosen stability over extravagance.

“I plan to continue working for now,” he told Khaleej Times. “I want to stay in the UAE for at least the next 10 years. This win gives me the opportunity to invest and plan carefully for the future.”

His biggest dream is simple: bring his parents and brother to the UAE.

“The UAE is a very safe and secure country, and I’m happy to build my life here,” he said. “I want my parents and brother to experience the life I have here and be close to me.”