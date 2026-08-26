Three win Dh50,000 each in UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw, with many participants winning prizes on Wednesday.

The winning numbers the draw held on August 26 were 26, 29, 28, 27, 9 and 14 in the 'Lucky Day' number category, while the 'Lucky Month' number was 5.

Three participants also won Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance raffle. Their IDs are DB7870662, AE0330980 and BV4623653. Together they received Dh150,000.

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The draw is called 'Lucky Day' because of the way participants choose the numbers. The first six numbers are chosen from a range of 1 to 31, representing dates of the month, while the 'Lucky Month' number is chosen from a range of 1 to 12.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six main numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while participants matching five numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000.

[Inputs from SM Ayaz Zakir]