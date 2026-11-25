UAE Lottery announces Lucky Day draw winning numbers
Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature
- PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Nov 2026, 9:43 PM
The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 261125 as players took part in the game’s twice-weekly schedule.
Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:
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Days: 26, 27, 6, 20, 8 and 14
Lucky Month: 3
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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
Their winning IDs were:
C06529157
CK6005004
CW7340048
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.