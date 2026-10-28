UAE Lottery: 3 winners get Dh50,000 each in Lucky Day draw

The Lucky Day draw is held twice a week and allows participants to choose numbers based on months and days of the week

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 28 Oct 2026, 9:55 PM
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UAE Lottery's latest Lucky Day draw saw three winners walk away with Dh50,000 each. The lottery announced the winning ticket entries in a live video on Youtube on Wednesday, October 28.

The winning IDs of the three guaranteed Dh50,000 winners are:

  • AG0598741

  • BX4739042

  • CX7473077

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The winning numbers for the Lucky Day draw on October 28 were 31, 21, 9, 7, 2 and 28. The Lucky Month number was 4.

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The Lucky Day Draw is so called because participants choose 6 numbers, each representing a day of the month, and 1 additional number representation a month of the year. This means that participants can either choose numbers at random, or choose dates that hold significant meaning, such as birthdays, anniversaries, etc.

Participants can win a Dh30-million grand prize by matching six numbers from the 'days' section and one number from the 'month' section.

The second prize of Dh5 million goes to the participant who matches all six numbers. The third prize of Dh100,000 goes to anyone who matches five main numbers and the Lucky Number.

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