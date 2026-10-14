UAE Lottery announces Lucky Day Draw results; three winners get Dh50,000 each

UAE Lottery Lucky Day draws are held twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday, at 9.30pm

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 14 Oct 2026, 9:40 PM
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UAE Lottery held its Lucky Day Draw on Wednesday, October 14, and announced the results via a live video.

The winning numbers for the Lucky Day draw on October 14 were 14, 17, 24, 27, 7 and 10. The Lucky Month number was 5 .

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The Lucky Day Draw is so called because participants choose 6 numbers, each representing a day of the month, and 1 additional number representation a month of the year. This means that participants can either choose numbers at random, or choose dates that hold significant meaning, such as birthdays, anniversaries, etc.

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Participants can win a Dh30-million grand prize by matching six numbers from the 'days' section and one number from the 'month' section.

The second prize of Dh5 million goes to the participant who matches all six numbers. The third prize of Dh100,000 goes to anyone who matches five main numbers and the Lucky Number.

Three lucky winners won the guaranteed prize of Dh50,000 each. The winning IDs are:

  • AQ1587010

  • DA7783153

  • BV4612142

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