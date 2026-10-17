3 UAE Lottery players win Dh50,000 each as Lucky Day marks 100th draw

It was a special draw for the UAE Lottery on Saturday, October 17, as it celebrated the 100th Lucky Day draw. During these 100 draws, over Dh300 million was distributed and celebrated 650,000 tickets and created 12 millionaires.

The winning Lucky Day numbers for Draw No. 261017, held on October 17, were 27, 17, 16, 12, 11, 1 while the Lucky Month number was 3. There were 41 winners of Dh1000 and 6,144 winners of Dh100.

Three participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle. The winning IDs were AM1103084, CO6595529 and AR1699258. Together, the three Lucky Chance winners received Dh150,000 in prizes.

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Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six numbers and the Lucky Number.

The draw also offers a Dh5 million Second Prize for matching all six main numbers, while participants matching five numbers and the Lucky Number can win Dh100,000

Special moments

During the episode, the company’s Chief Celebration Officer Bret Lee recounted some of the most memorable moments during the 100 days. The first ever millionaire of the draw was

Indian expat Peer Mohammed Adam who won on January 11, 2025. Anilkumar Bolla chose ticket numbers which were special to him, including his mother’s birthday. The move paid off when he became the UAE Lottery’s first and only Dh100 million winner in October 2025. In November 2025, the format of the lottery was changed to a weekly lottery.

One of the stories he shared was of Nepalese expat Tayab Khan, who won Dh30 million with four of his friends in May this year. Tayab shared that he and his friends had created a Whatsapp group called Future Millionaires to coordinate buying the tickets and picking the numbers. “I am the admin of the group,” he shared. “When we won, I changed the name of the group chat to Millionaires.”

Philippines expat Zenn Ariane Garceles became the first female winner of Dh5 million. With the win, she ticked off a bucket list item- a Disneyland trip for her daughter. Meanwhile Murugananth Govinthan became the winner of Dh5 million with the very first ticket he bought.