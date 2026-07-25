UAE Lottery announces weekly Lucky Day Draw results

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw on Saturday with one participant winning the Dh100,000 third prize and three others securing Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle.

The winning numbers for Lucky Day Draw were 9, 16, 20, 25, 27 and 28, while the Lucky Month Number was 6.

According to results, one player matched five numbers and the Lucky Number to claim the Dh100,000 third prize.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

As many as 37 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 5,345 players received Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category.

Three Lucky Chance participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each.

The winning IDs were AR1606343, DQ9389025 and AX2268867.

In total, 5,386 winners received prizes across various categories in the latest draw.

The UAE Lottery is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), with organisers stating that all games are conducted under responsible gaming principles to ensure a safe, secure and transparent player experience.