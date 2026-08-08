UAE Lottery announces weekly Lucky Day Draw results

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw, with more than 5,300 participants winning cash prizes in the draw held on Saturday night.

The winning numbers for Draw Number 260808, held on August 8, were 2, 13, 14, 20, 24 and 25, while the Lucky Month Number was 6.

A total of 5,392 participants won prizes across the different categories, including three players who became Dh50,000 richer through the guaranteed Lucky Chance raffle.

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The three Lucky Chance winning IDs were AV2035515, AX2246000 and AK0912412. Each of the winners can claim Dh50,000, taking the total amount awarded through the Lucky Chance raffle to Dh150,000 in Saturday's draw.

In the main Lucky Day Draw, 28 participants won Dh1,000 each after securing a fourth-tier prize. Another 5,361 players won Dh100 each in the fifth prize category.

The latest results come a week after the August 1 draw, which saw 4,080 participants win prizes. The draw awarded Dh100,000 to the third-prize winner, while three Lucky Chance participants each received Dh50,000, bringing the total value of these top prizes to Dh250,000.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm. Participants have the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize by matching all six numbers along with the Lucky Number, while matching all six main numbers carries a Dh5 million Second Prize.

Each draw also guarantees three Lucky Chance winners, with each receiving Dh50,000.

The UAE Lottery operates under the regulation of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) and promotes responsible gaming among participants.