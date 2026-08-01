UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw results out; one player wins Dh100,000

Three others secured Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle on Saturday

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 1 Aug 2026, 9:58 PM UPDATED: Sat 1 Aug 2026, 10:25 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw, with one participant winning the Dh100,000 third prize and three others securing Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle.

The winning numbers for Draw Number 260801, held on Saturday, were 1, 6, 14, 20, 22 and 25, while the Lucky Month Number was 1.

Recommended For You

UAE petrol and diesel prices for August 2026 announced

UAE petrol and diesel prices for August 2026 announced

Saudi Arabia plans maritime defence alliance; UAE condemns attack on Egyptian port

Saudi Arabia plans maritime defence alliance; UAE condemns attack on Egyptian port

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in August 2026?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in August 2026?

Kuwait says Iran targeted government facility, private company vehicles

Kuwait says Iran targeted government facility, private company vehicles

Kuwait destroys Iranian drones targeting military sites, reports material damage

Kuwait destroys Iranian drones targeting military sites, reports material damage

 

According to results published by The UAE Lottery, one player matched five numbers and the Lucky Number to claim the Dh100,000 third prize.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As many as 41 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 4,035 players received Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category.

Three Lucky Chance participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each. The winning IDs were BV4662400, DL8812832 and CP6677185.

In total, 4,080 winners received prizes across various categories in the latest draw.

The UAE Lottery is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), with organisers stating that all games are conducted under responsible gaming principles to ensure a safe, secure and transparent player experience.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE petrol and diesel prices for August 2026 announced

2

Kuwait destroys Iranian drones targeting military sites, reports material damage

3

Kuwait says Iran targeted government facility, private company vehicles

4

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in August 2026?

5

Saudi Arabia plans maritime defence alliance; UAE condemns attack on Egyptian port