UAE Lottery Lucky Day Draw results out; one player wins Dh100,000

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw, with one participant winning the Dh100,000 third prize and three others securing Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle.

The winning numbers for Draw Number 260801, held on Saturday, were 1, 6, 14, 20, 22 and 25, while the Lucky Month Number was 1.

According to results published by The UAE Lottery, one player matched five numbers and the Lucky Number to claim the Dh100,000 third prize.

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As many as 41 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 4,035 players received Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category.

Three Lucky Chance participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each. The winning IDs were BV4662400, DL8812832 and CP6677185.

In total, 4,080 winners received prizes across various categories in the latest draw.

The UAE Lottery is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), with organisers stating that all games are conducted under responsible gaming principles to ensure a safe, secure and transparent player experience.