UAE Lottery announces weekly Lucky Day Draw results

The UAE Lottery has announced the results of its latest Lucky Day Draw on Saturday night, with three participants winning Dh50,000 each through the Lucky Chance raffle.

The winning numbers for Draw No. 260718, held on Saturday, July 18, were 13, 8, 10, 30, 31 and 22, while the Lucky Number was 2.

The three Lucky Chance winners, who can each claim Dh50,000, held the IDs CD5467064, CS6980871 and CZ7657185.

Lucky Day Draws are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, giving participants the opportunity to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.

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The UAE Lottery is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), with organisers stating that all games are conducted under responsible gaming principles to ensure a safe, secure and transparent player experience.