Three players win Dh50,000 each with UAE Lottery's Lucky Day draw

The UAE Lottery revealed the winning numbers for its latest Lucky Day draw (260708) held on Wednesday, July 8.

The winning numbers in the Days section are 15, 2, 28, 24, 23 and 12 while the lucky number in the Months section this time is 1.

Holders of the following IDs are guaranteed to win Dh50,000:

CJ6024444

BJ3477820

BB2628837

While the jackpot of Dh30-million and the grand prizes of Dh5 million and Dh100,000 went unclaimed, dozens of participants still walked away with cash rewards.

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Among the 3,238 winners, 23 people won Dh1,000 each and 3,212 participants took home Dh100.

This win comes a week after the lottery operator revealed its second winner of the Dh30 million jackpot. Fifty-two-year-old Sunil Kumar Sadasivan, an Abu Dhabi resident, matched all seven winning numbers in the Lucky Day draw held on Wednesday, July 1, walking away with the Dh30-million grand prize.

The first winner, announced in June, was 26-year-old Nepalese security guard Tayab Khan, who shared his Dh30 million prize equally with four friends after they bought the ticket together.

Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.