UAE Lottery: Three winners take home Dh100,000 in Lucky Day draw

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260722 as players took part in the game’s twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

Days: 4, 9, 18, 26, 28 and 30

Lucky Month: 11

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize.

Three people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five numbers.

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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

CJ6048935

CJ6083368

BL3670728

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.