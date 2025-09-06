  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE Lottery faces live stream delay as residents await draw results

Commenters quickly voiced their surprise, with some wondering if the problem was on their end, or if everyone was facing the same issue

Published: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 8:50 PM

Updated: Sat 6 Sept 2025, 9:01 PM

As UAE residents tuned in for the fortnightly UAE Lottery draw at 8.30pm, they were surprised to see that the draw had not commenced yet.

UAE Lottery then put out an update on their official social media handle, saying that the live stream is "experiencing a slight delay, and will begin shortly."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

After nearly an hour, the UAE lottery started its live stream around 9.30pm.

Since its launch in November 2024, the country's first and only regulated lottery soon became the talk of the town for its whopping Dh100-million grand prize.

Over the past 10 months, the UAE Lottery has attracted over 600,000 registered users, further boosted by the availability of tickets at select Adnoc petrol stations across Dubai.