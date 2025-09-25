UAE Lottery: How Dh2 in account turned into Dh25,000 for lucky Filipino

With only Dh2 left in his account, a Filipino expatriate turned his last few dirhams into Dh25,000, becoming the very first grand prize winner of the UAE Lottery’s new Pick 4 game.

Amiel Gimenez Belza, who has lived in the UAE for 11 years, said the win came at a time when he and his wife could really use a break. “Last year, we faced some difficult events, and our debts had piled up. This win feels like an answered prayer; it will really help us close those debts,” the paramedic said.

The story of his win is almost as remarkable as the prize itself. On the day Pick 4 launched, Belza checked his UAE Lottery account and saw he had just Dh2 remaining. He first tried a smaller game called Color Prediction, which cost Dh1 and won him Dh6. With his new balance of Dh7, he decided to play Pick 4 using his wedding anniversary numbers, 12 and 18.

“That night, just before going to sleep, I opened my email and saw the subject line: ‘CONGRATULATIONS.’ I jumped — I couldn’t believe it! I showed the email to my wife, and she jumped with joy too,” he recalled. They have been together for 15 years.

Belza said he plans to continue playing, but responsibly. “We’re aiming for the Dh100 million grand prize! If I ever won the jackpot, especially as someone from the Philippines, we’re already planning to help others back home,” he said.