'How many zeroes?' Dubai-based Filipina reacts after winning Dh5 million at UAE Lottery

A 38-year-old Filipina living in Dubai has become the latest winner of The UAE Lottery, taking home Dh5 million. She is the third player in the lottery’s history to win the second prize.

Zenn Ariane Garceles said that she struggled to understand the size of the win when she first realised that her ticket had landed the Dh5 million prize.

“I could not even process it at first. I had to ask my husband how many zeros there were,” said Garceles.

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The results were revealed on Wednesday evening and the name of the winner was announced on Thursday. The operator said that she was the third player to secure the Dh5 million second prize.

Garceles, a Philippine national residing in Dubai, joins a small group of players who have each won the same Dh5 million prize.

According to the lottery operator, two Dh30 million grand prizes were won just five weeks apart before Garceles secured the latest Dh5 million prize.

Together, those three major wins amount to Dh65 million awarded over a period of around three months. The UAE Lottery said that Lucky Day has distributed more than Dh280 million in prizes since its launch.

A spokesperson for The UAE Lottery said that the latest result continues a strong run of major wins.

“It’s extraordinary to see another Dh5 million winner emerge after such an incredible run of major prizes. We are delighted to celebrate Zenn Ariane’s win and welcome her to the group of big winners from The UAE Lottery,” said the spokesperson.

“Every winner brings a unique story, and we look forward to seeing what this remarkable prize means for her.”

The lottery said that the Dh5 million win could give Garceles the opportunity to pursue personal plans, support her family or prepare for the future, although she has not yet publicly revealed how she intends to use the prize money.

The UAE Lottery is operated by The Game LLC and is regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA), the federal body responsible for regulating and supervising commercial gaming activities in the UAE.