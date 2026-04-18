UAE Lottery: 4,034 players win in Lucky Day draw; check your numbers

A total of 4,034 players won prizes in the latest UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday, April 18, including three Lucky Chance winners who took home Dh50,000 each.

For draw number 260418, the winning combination was:

Days: 1, 3, 11, 15, 17 and 20

Lucky Month: 12

No winner was announced for the Dh30 million jackpot or Dh5 million second prize.

While no top-tier prizes were claimed, several players won across other categories.

37 players won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize tier.

3,994 players won Dh100 each in the fifth prize tier.

Lucky Chance winners

Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

The winning IDs were:

DI8579206

AD0203422

CT7029152

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to compete for the top prizes.

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Earlier this month, the UAE Lottery announced a major update to its Lucky Day game, confirming that draws will now be held twice a week — every Wednesday and Saturday.

Under the updated schedule, players will now get two chances every week to win the top prizes:

Dh30 million grand prize

Dh5 million second prize

The lottery also announced a change to its Lucky Chance feature. In each draw, three players will win Dh50,000 each, offering additional chances to win alongside the main draw.

Every ticket automatically comes with a Lucky Chance ID, which is entered into this draw.