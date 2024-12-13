UAE Lottery draw on December 14: Where to watch, how to know if you've won a prize

Photo: The UAE Lottery / Instagram

From the first ticket-buyers to those waiting until the last minute, many UAE residents are counting down to the first live draw of The UAE Lottery.

On Saturday, December 14, players and spectators will know whether or not the Dh100-million grand prize will be won. Remember, a ticket-buyer has one-in-8.8-million chance to hit the jackpot.

Some residents are yet to be familiar with The UAE Lottery since it was launched just a few weeks ago. Many of those who bought tickets are on wait-and-watch mode, trying to see how the main 'Lucky Day' draw will unfold.

Here's a guide to the draw, how to claim a prize, and some issues that a participant may encounter:

Where to watch The UAE Lottery draw

The UAE Lottery draw's inaugural draw will be held at 8.30pm on Saturday, December 14.

It will be streamed live on the gaming platform's official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@theuaelottery/streams

While updates will be shared on its Facebook, Instagram, and X pages, it would be best to watch the draw on YouTube.

Can a player change or cancel a lottery ticket?

Let's say, for some reason, you want to change your numbers but you have already bought your ticket — can you do it?

Take note that you won't be able to make any changes to your lottery ticket after the purchase. You also won't be able to cancel it.

Are you having trouble logging in?

To buy tickets, you'll have to register and during the process, you will select a username (either your phone number or an e-mail address) and you'll have to create a password.

If you can't remember the password you have created, click on 'Forgot password' in the login page. If you can't remember your username, you have to send an e-mail to support@theuaelottery.ae.

Take note that you won't be able to change your username once you've created your account.

If you want to change your password, click on your profile on the top right of the screen and go to 'Account Info'. Then, tap on 'Change Password'.

What to do if your bank card was declined

To join a game and buy tickets, you'll have to "deposit" credits into your account. To take part in the main draw, you'll have to pay Dh50 for a ticket.

Since the process is online, you'll have to enter your bank card details to make a payment. However, there are cases when bank deposit don't go through and the transaction is declined.

"In many cases a failed deposit is due to the customer's bank not currently processing commercial gaming transactions (MCC 7995)," The UAE Lottery explained. If this is the case, you may contact you bank.

Alternatively, one can pay using PayBy (www.payby.com).

If you're outside the UAE or in an area where commercial gaming is prohibited, the deposit will most likely be declined. This also applies if you are in the UAE "but inside a sensitive geographic area such as a mosque".