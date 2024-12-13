UAE Lottery draw on December 14: Where to watch, how to know if you've won a prize

This guide also explains what you can do if you have forgotten your username and in case your payment was declined
Photo: The UAE Lottery / Instagram
From the first ticket-buyers to those waiting until the last minute, many UAE residents are counting down to the first live draw of The UAE Lottery.
On Saturday, December 14, players and spectators will know whether or not the Dh100-million grand prize will be won. Remember, a ticket-buyer has one-in-8.8-million chance to hit the jackpot.
Some residents are yet to be familiar with The UAE Lottery since it was launched just a few weeks ago. Many of those who bought tickets are on wait-and-watch mode, trying to see how the main 'Lucky Day' draw will unfold.
Here's a guide to the draw, how to claim a prize, and some issues that a participant may encounter:
The UAE Lottery draw's inaugural draw will be held at 8.30pm on Saturday, December 14.
It will be streamed live on the gaming platform's official YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@theuaelottery/streams
While updates will be shared on its Facebook, Instagram, and X pages, it would be best to watch the draw on YouTube.
Let's say, for some reason, you want to change your numbers but you have already bought your ticket — can you do it?
Take note that you won't be able to make any changes to your lottery ticket after the purchase. You also won't be able to cancel it.
To buy tickets, you'll have to register and during the process, you will select a username (either your phone number or an e-mail address) and you'll have to create a password.
If you can't remember the password you have created, click on 'Forgot password' in the login page. If you can't remember your username, you have to send an e-mail to support@theuaelottery.ae.
Take note that you won't be able to change your username once you've created your account.
If you want to change your password, click on your profile on the top right of the screen and go to 'Account Info'. Then, tap on 'Change Password'.
To join a game and buy tickets, you'll have to "deposit" credits into your account. To take part in the main draw, you'll have to pay Dh50 for a ticket.
Since the process is online, you'll have to enter your bank card details to make a payment. However, there are cases when bank deposit don't go through and the transaction is declined.
"In many cases a failed deposit is due to the customer's bank not currently processing commercial gaming transactions (MCC 7995)," The UAE Lottery explained. If this is the case, you may contact you bank.
Alternatively, one can pay using PayBy (www.payby.com).
If you're outside the UAE or in an area where commercial gaming is prohibited, the deposit will most likely be declined. This also applies if you are in the UAE "but inside a sensitive geographic area such as a mosque".
If you have bought a ticket using your account on The UAE Lottery, you will receive a notification if you have won a prize. You will have to log in to see all the prize details.
For the Lucky Day draw, you can check the winning numbers of the website or on The UAE Lottery's official social media accounts.
For prizes of up to Dh100,000, the amount will be directly credited into the winner's account.
If the cash prize is more than Dh100,000, however, the winner must contact The UAE Lottery at either support@theuaelottery.ae or 800 2365.
Take note: A winner will have only 180 days to claim a prize. Beyond that, it will be forfeited.
Those who won huge cash prizes will have to wait about 30 days as some validation procedures have to be conducted.
To claim a large prize, one may have to provide some personal information, including: Your full name, address, date of birth, gender, email address, telephone number, current photo, facial scan, or equivalent visual identification of the player for facial recognition purposes and payment details, along with proof of entitlement to claim the prize.
