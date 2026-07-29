Two players win Dh100,000 each in latest UAE Lottery draw

Two participants won Dh100,000 each in Wednesday night's UAE Lottery draw after matching five numbers and the Lucky Number in the latest Lucky Day Draw.

The winning numbers for Lucky Day Draw 260729, held on July 29, were 4, 10, 11, 13, 18 and 31, while the Lucky Month Number was 7.

According to results published by UAE Lottery, no winner was recorded for the Dh30 million Grand Prize or the Dh5 million Second Prize.

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However, two players secured the Dh100,000 third prize by matching five numbers and the Lucky Number.

As many as 59 participants won Dh1,000 each in the fourth prize category, while 7,368 players received Dh100 prizes in the fifth-tier category.

Three Lucky Chance participants also walked away with Dh50,000 each. The winning IDs were BO3985092, BQ4199067 and DU9779036.

Lucky Day Draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 9.30pm, offering participants the chance to win the Dh30 million Grand Prize, the Dh5 million Second Prize and three guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes worth Dh50,000 each.