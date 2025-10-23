UAE Lottery drops dramatic call revealing Dh100 million jackpot winner’s reaction

What does it really sound like when a lucky individual is told about a Dh100,000,000 win? The UAE Lottery just answered that question!

In an Instagram post, the UAE Lottery released the actual call made to the lucky jackpot winner who scooped the record-breaking Dh100 million prize in the latest draw.

“Hi, this is Shah from the UAE Lottery,” says the caller in a calm, professional tone — before dropping the life-changing bombshell. “You are our lucky jackpot winner of Dh100 million.”

There’s a beat of stunned silence. Then, the disbelief spills out.

“Oh my God,” the winner exclaims, his voice trembling.

The post adds: “Stay tuned; the reveal is coming soon.”

The life-changing call went to the winner, identified only as Anilkum** B**. He struck gold after matching all seven numbers in the October 18 draw — beating odds of more than 1 in 8.8 million.

Organisers confirmed that the Dh100 million prize marks a historic milestone for the UAE Lottery, which has already turned four residents into overnight millionaires since its launch.

For now, Anilkum** B’s identity remains partially concealed as verification continues.