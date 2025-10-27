UAE Lottery's Dh100-million winner reveals plans for life-changing jackpot

What would you do if you suddenly became Dh100 million richer? For most UAE residents, this ‘what if’ question is just a fantasy. But for 29-year-old Abu Dhabi resident Anilkumar Bolla, it is a life-changing reality.

After defying odds of 1 in 8.8 million to win the record-breaking Dh100,000,000 UAE Lottery jackpot, Bolla says his first splurge will be a supercar, followed by a month-long stay at a seven-star hotel — just to let the news sink in.

“This sum will change my life forever,” he said. “I plan to buy a supercar first and treat myself to a month-long stay at a seven-star hotel.

To put his win in perspective, Dh100 million could buy four Palm Jumeirah villas worth Dh25 million each — or nearly 60 Rolls-Royce Cullinans. For Bolla, though, it’s not about spending it all at once. “I will take time to carefully plan how to invest this money wisely,” he said.

An emotional Bolla added that his win is proof that hope and luck can align for anyone, “especially when they least expect it.”

A mother’s influence

To hit the jackpot, Bolla had to match all seven numbers with the draw result. When buying his ticket, he combined an Easy Pick from the ‘Days set’ with the number 11 from the ‘Months set’ — a tribute to his mother’s birth month. That small gesture, he said, made his victory even more special.

“Those numbers were special to me,” he said. “I chose 11 for my mother. I had no idea it would become the key to this win.”

A Diwali blessing

His story grew even more poetic as the win happened on the eve of Diwali, India’s festival of lights — a celebration of new beginnings, hope and prosperity.

“It feels like an exceptional blessing,” Bolla said. “Winning on such an auspicious occasion makes it even more meaningful.”

Now, as he plans how to balance celebration with smart investment, Bolla says he wants his story to remind others that dreams can, in fact, come true.