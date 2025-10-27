Identity of Dh100 million winner revealed: Meet man who hit UAE Lottery jackpot

The mystery is finally over as the identity of one lucky UAE resident who became Dh100 million richer overnight has been revealed.

The UAE Lottery has officially named Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian expat and long-time Abu Dhabi resident, as the winner of the record-breaking Dh100 million jackpot — the largest prize ever awarded in the country. Anilkumar struck gold in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw #251018, held on Saturday, October 18, becoming an instant multimillionaire.

At the time of the draw, Anilkumar was at "home, relaxing" when he received the life-changing call from the UAE Lottery team. A "loyal" participant since the lottery’s launch, he said he was “completely shocked and overjoyed” by the news.

“This win is beyond my wildest dreams,” said an emotional Anilkumar. “When I received the call, I thought it was surreal. I kept asking them to repeat the message. It took time to sink in, and even today, I still can’t believe my new reality.”

The jackpot was not shared, meaning Anilkumar takes home the entire Dh100 million, having matched all seven numbers in the exact winning combination — defying odds of 1 in 8,835,372 to secure the life-changing prize.

A record-breaking evening

While Anilkumar made history, he wasn’t the only winner that night. The same draw saw 10 other participants win Dh100,000 each, adding to the excitement of what organisers called “a milestone moment” for the UAE Lottery.

Since its launch, the UAE Lottery has produced over 200 winners of Dh100,000 and more than 100,000 players have collectively claimed over Dh147 million in prizes.

“First, congratulations to Anilkumar on this phenomenal win,” said Scott Burton, Commercial Gaming Director at the UAE Lottery. “The Dh100,000,000 prize will not only change his life but also signifies a remarkable milestone for The UAE Lottery, reinforcing our mission to uplift people’s lives while delivering regulated, exciting, and fun lottery experiences. Our growing participant base reflects the genuine interest and trust that players place in The UAE Lottery."