UAE Lottery: Dh100-million winner reveals how he spent his fortune after 1 year

One year after winning Dh100 million in the UAE Lottery, Anilkumar Bolla has bought land for his parents in India, acquired properties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and explored business opportunities in artificial intelligence and education. However, he said that the biggest change in his life has been spending more time with his family.

Bolla shared details of how his life has changed over the past year during a conversation with former Australian cricketer Brett Lee, who serves as The UAE Lottery's Chief Celebrations Officer.

Recalling the night he received the call informing him about his win, Bolla said he struggled to believe that he had become a millionaire.

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"I was just counting the zeros," he told Lee, recalling how he repeatedly asked the lottery representative whether the Dh100-million win was real.

He said it took him more than a month to fully process what had happened.

Homes, family and business plans

Over the past year, Bolla has focused on his family and long-term financial planning.

Among his purchases is a piece of land for his parents in India, where construction of a farmhouse is expected to begin soon. The property will also allow his father to pursue his interest in organic farming.

His parents have spent time with him in the UAE since his win, although they prefer to continue living in India, where they are close to relatives and friends.

Bolla also revealed that he has acquired properties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Beyond real estate, he has explored opportunities involving AI start-ups in Abu Dhabi and an education start-up in India.

However, he did not disclose how much he had spent on these purchases or whether he had made investments in the start-ups.

Despite the financial changes, Bolla said being able to spend more time with his loved ones has been the most rewarding part of the past year.

"The best thing has been spending quality time with my family," he said. "This has been a great opportunity for me because it's been a long time since I have been able to spend so much time with them."

Meeting cricket legend Brett Lee

The conversation also brought an unexpected moment for Bolla, who said he had never imagined meeting the former Australian fast bowler in person.

"I never thought I'd get to meet you in person," he told Lee. "I never dreamed that I would actually meet you face-to-face, so this is also a big thing for me."

Lee, who meets lottery winners as part of his role with The UAE Lottery, praised Bolla for his focus on family and the approach he had taken to managing his winnings.

The meeting ended with Lee inviting Bolla to recreate his famous chainsaw celebration, a gesture associated with the former cricketer's career.