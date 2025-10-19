UAE Lottery confirms historic Dh100 million jackpot win, verification underway

The UAE Lottery has officially confirmed that its first-ever Dh100-million grand prize has been won — a record-breaking moment for the country’s commercial gaming sector.

In a statement issued Sunday, the operator said verification procedures are currently underway. “As part of our standard operating procedures, we are conducting due diligence to ensure that all internal checks, security protocols, and General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) compliance requirements are fulfilled before further details on our winner are shared and the prize is awarded,” the UAE Lottery said.

The UAE Lottery website identifies the winner only as Anilkum** B**. Calling the jackpot a “historic milestone for our winner, our organisation, and the UAE’s entertainment and gaming landscape,” the operator added that details about the lucky winner will be released once verification steps have been finalised.

Since participants must be UAE residents aged 18 and above, the record-breaking jackpot winner is confirmed to be a resident of the Emirates. The winner matched all seven numbers in the draw, defying staggering odds of 1 in 8,835,372 to secure the life-changing Dh100 million prize - the largest lottery payout ever claimed in the UAE.

Earlier this year, Bishop Woosley, Director of Lottery Operations at The Game — which operates the UAE Lottery — told Khaleej Times that a jackpot win was inevitable despite the long odds. “It’s a probability game,” he said. “There may be two or three draws in a row where someone hits the jackpot, and no one may hit it for a few draws.”

While multiple winners are possible in each draw, this time there was only one jackpot-winning ticket holder, meaning the winner will walk away with the entire Dh100 million, purchased with a Dh50 ticket.

The latest draw also produced thousands of smaller winners. A total of 7,145 players won amounts ranging from Dh100 to Dh100,000. There were three winners of Dh100,000 each, 67 winners who took home Dh1,000, and 7,067 players who claimed Dh100 each. There were no Dh1 million winners in this draw.

Since its launch in December last year, the UAE Lottery has seen four winners take home Dh1 million each and over 100,000 others win across lower prize tiers - but Saturday’s Dh100 million jackpot marks its biggest win yet.