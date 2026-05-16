UAE Lottery: Two players take home Dh100,000; check winning IDs
No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize
- PUBLISHED: Sat 16 May 2026, 10:10 PM
The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260516 as players took part in the game’s twice-weekly schedule.
Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:
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Days:12, 14, 17, 18, 20 and 24
Lucky Month: 7
No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize. Two people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five
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Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
Their winning IDs were:
AX2216481
BZ5027000
AP1481503
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.