UAE Lottery: Two players take home Dh100,000; check winning IDs

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 16 May 2026, 10:10 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE Lottery announced the results of its Lucky Day draw number 260516 as players took part in the game’s twice-weekly schedule.

Here are today's Lucky Day numbers and the Lucky Month number:

Recommended For You

Trying to keep ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance: Iran FM

Trying to keep ceasefire to give diplomacy a chance: Iran FM

Israel, Lebanon ceasefire will be extended by 45 days, US says

Israel, Lebanon ceasefire will be extended by 45 days, US says

'I've come to my second home': India's Modi says after Sheikh Mohamed's welcome

'I've come to my second home': India's Modi says after Sheikh Mohamed's welcome

Iran has 'no trust' in US, will negotiate only if it is serious, Araghchi says

Iran has 'no trust' in US, will negotiate only if it is serious, Araghchi says

Modi to begin UAE visit; Trump says patience with Iran running out

Modi to begin UAE visit; Trump says patience with Iran running out

 

Days:12, 14, 17, 18, 20 and 24

Lucky Month: 7

No winner was recorded for the Dh30 million jackpot or the Dh5 million second prize. Two people took home Dh100,000 after they managed to match five

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.

Their winning IDs were:

AX2216481

BZ5027000

AP1481503

Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, offering players two opportunities each week to win prizes under the revised format.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Modi to begin UAE visit; Trump says patience with Iran running out

2

Iran to announce traffic mechanism for Strait of Hormuz, collect fees, says MP

3

UAE says smoke from Fujairah fire caused by an accidental fire

4

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2026 holiday for public sector employees

5

9-day Eid Al Adha weekend in UAE: Fireworks, holidays, all you need to know