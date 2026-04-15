UAE Lottery announces winning numbers in second Wednesday Lucky Day draw
No winners of the Dh30 million jackpot or Dh5 million second-prize were revealed during the draw
- PUBLISHED: Wed 15 Apr 2026, 10:10 PM UPDATED: Wed 15 Apr 2026, 10:13 PM
The UAE Lottery announced the results of its second Lucky Day draw under the new twice-weekly format on Wedneaday.
For draw number 260415, the winning numbers were:
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Days: 1, 14, 17, 18, 22 and 25. Lucky Month: 1.
No winners of the Dh30 million jackpot or Dh5 million second-prize were revealed during the draw.
A total of 20 players won Dh1,000 each, while 2,466 players took home Dh100 prizes.
Lucky Chance winners
Three players also won Dh50,000 each under the Lucky Chance feature.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were:
DN9044778
CZ7616778
DQ9391308
Lucky Day draws are now held every Wednesday and Saturday, giving players two chances each week to win prizes, including a Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize.