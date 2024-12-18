UAE Lottery announces scratch card winner of Dh50,000

Shiju Thacheth Yohannan is the winner of 'Oasis Bonanza Scratch Card'
The UAE Lottery on Wednesday announced the winner of 'Oasis Bonanza Scratch Card'.
Congratulating Shiju Thacheth Yohannan, the UAE Lottery informed on its social media account that he has won Dh50,000.
"Your big win is another remarkable highlight in our WinnerSpotlight series. Here’s to celebrating your success and inspiring more to #DareToImagine!," the UAE's only regulated lottery posted.
The UAE Lottery, operated by The Game LLC, offers a slew of cash prizes, with participants allowed to select their own lottery numbers or use the random generator. It also has the option to buy scratch cards for prizes up to Dh1 million.
